Small Minnesota company leaving goods in China because it can’t afford tariffs

It doesn’t matter if you have contracts in place to sell to Target and Walmart if the cost of new tariffs on Chinese goods prevent you from getting your products.
Beth Fynbo Benike, in a tearful social media post, said she is leaving $160,000 worth of her silicone baby mats in China because she can’t afford the new tariffs.
“I am leaving them there because I simply cannot afford to ship them here,” she said. “I am terrified for my business and for all the small businesses in the United States. ”
President Donald Trump has said he will impose on Wednesday an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods. That will bring the tariff for many goods to 104%.
It is part of an escalating trade war by the Trump administration against dozens of countries.
Busy Baby is just at the point where momentum is taking off. The company is based in Oronoco in southeast Minnesota and after a pilot run with Walmart, signed a contract to provide baby mats and other accessories through 2026.
Busy Baby also is in a trial run with Target.
Already, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s newly named Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year, Fynbo Benike has faced higher costs to scale up her company, including hiring more employees.