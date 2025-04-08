Small Business

Small Minnesota company leaving goods in China because it can’t afford tariffs

As President Donald Trump readies to enact another tariff round Wednesday, the reality of costs hitting businesses including Busy Baby.

By Dee DePass

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 4:21PM
Beth Fynbo Benike, founder of Busy Baby, pulls plastic off a pallet for an order the company was packing for Walmart in October. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It doesn’t matter if you have contracts in place to sell to Target and Walmart if the cost of new tariffs on Chinese goods prevent you from getting your products.

Beth Fynbo Benike, in a tearful social media post, said she is leaving $160,000 worth of her silicone baby mats in China because she can’t afford the new tariffs.

“I am leaving them there because I simply cannot afford to ship them here,” she said. “I am terrified for my business and for all the small businesses in the United States. ”

President Donald Trump has said he will impose on Wednesday an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods. That will bring the tariff for many goods to 104%.

It is part of an escalating trade war by the Trump administration against dozens of countries.

Busy Baby is just at the point where momentum is taking off. The company is based in Oronoco in southeast Minnesota and after a pilot run with Walmart, signed a contract to provide baby mats and other accessories through 2026.

Busy Baby also is in a trial run with Target.

Already, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s newly named Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year, Fynbo Benike has faced higher costs to scale up her company, including hiring more employees.

The custom-made silicone baby mats with tethered pacifiers, spoons or rattles were due to leave China this month.

Busy Baby in Oronoco contracts with Chinese manufacturers to make baby mats and accessories. (Anthony Souffle)

Fynbo Benike, who was featured on the Shark Tank TV show and was a finalist for the Minnesota Cup, said she does not have many options.

Supporters of the tariffs say it will bring manufacturing back to the U.S. and lower trade deficits.

Fynbo Benike, though, said she worked with a Minnesota chemist and company for 18 months trying to develop a U.S.-made food-grade silicone-material for her products.

After that failed, Fynbo Benike went to the global material experts in China to make her goods, she said.

She’d still like to manufacture in the United States she said, but the silicone formula and the equipment required are both in China.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said.

The only option, she said, is if the U.S. backs off on the tariffs.

Busy Baby’s banker is keeping a close eye on events.

Matt Brouillard, commercial loan officer at Foresight Bank in Rochester, has two loan clients that import goods into the United States. One imports doors and windows from Canada and then there is Busy Baby.

“They are really feeling it,” Brouillard said. The tariffs are “not doing anybody any favors. I wish I had an answer for them.”

He said patience is hard but necessary at this point.

But that message is hard for Fynbo Benike.

“I have my entire everything ... invested into my business,” she said. “I could lose my home.”

