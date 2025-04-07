Minnesota company stocks tank amid larger market downturn

Minnesota companies have taken a beating on Wall Street, days after sweeping new tariffs sent global markets tumbling.
Dozens of the state’s largest companies, from Sun Country Airlines to Polaris to U.S. Bancorp, have underperformed the S&P 500 with double-digit declines over the past week. Though some were already facing headwinds before the trade war began, anxiety over how the escalating economic conflict might unfold has created uncertainty for Minnesotans and the places they work, shop and invest.
“People are just kind of freezing,” said David Royal, chief financial and investment officer at Thrivent. “Consumers don’t want to make big decisions, but neither do companies.”
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Feb. 1 imposing tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico. Things have escalated from there, reaching a fever pitch Wednesday when Trump announced sweeping import taxes on $2.5 trillion of goods.
Investors are eyeing how susceptible companies are to tariff impacts, including what they import and export and potential constraints on consumers, said Adam Hersh, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute.
Most susceptible are so-called cyclical companies, or those that follow the larger economy. In Minnesota, the market downturn has hit hardest for manufacturing, an already-struggling sector that relies on imported raw materials. Though using tariffs to make imports more expensive is intended to spur domestic manufacturing, shifting global supply chains is a yearslong process.
Minnesota is home to more than 500 medical device companies driving the state’s most valuable export category in 2024. The state’s largest medtech operations, including Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories and Solventum suffered stock price decreases ranging from 5% to 14% in the last five days.
AdvaMed, the Washington-based medtech trade group, is increasing pressure on the Trump administration to exempt medical devices from tariffs. Alongside nine other medical trade associations, AdvaMed said Monday it wrote to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, saying “we are concerned that tariffs placed on medical and dental equipment threaten to disrupt the supply chain and raise costs for these critical items.”