Minnesota’s Small Business Person of the Year scores big with Walmart contract extension

Southeast Minnesota startup Busy Baby got some great news a few weeks ago.
Walmart extended and expanded its contract for the company’s baby mats through 2026.
The contract means fast growth for the Oronoco company, which last week was named Minnesota’s Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Busy Baby’s design of it silicon baby mats, which suction onto tables and come with tethering straps for items such as rattles and spoons, are patented and were finding their audience online.
Last fall, though, the company received orders for trial runs at both Walmart and Target. With that, though, came the big-box world: The orders catapault, but they are not paid for up front.
That meant founder Beth Fynbo Benike and her brother and business partner, Eric Fynbo, had to hire five more workers and special order and import many more baby mats and accessories. Then in a fury, they raced to separate, sort into boxes and send to distribution centers across the country.
“We are actually in a very tight cash flow situation right now because we have invested in all that inventory and packaging and the logistics to support these retailers,” Fynbo Benike said.
Big-box payments have a lag time of 45 to 90 days, so the first of the Walmart payments should come soon. But Target just launched the line in March, so the timeline for those payments are a bit out still.