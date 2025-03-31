Small Business

Minnesota’s Small Business Person of the Year scores big with Walmart contract extension

SBA award winner Beth Fynbo Benike and her Oronoco business Busy Baby are learning the realities of fast growth.

By Dee DePass

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 9:42PM
Beth Fynbo Benike, founder of Busy Baby, pulls plastic off a pallet for an order the Oronoco company is packing for Walmart. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Southeast Minnesota startup Busy Baby got some great news a few weeks ago.

Walmart extended and expanded its contract for the company’s baby mats through 2026.

The contract means fast growth for the Oronoco company, which last week was named Minnesota’s Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Busy Baby’s design of it silicon baby mats, which suction onto tables and come with tethering straps for items such as rattles and spoons, are patented and were finding their audience online.

Last fall, though, the company received orders for trial runs at both Walmart and Target. With that, though, came the big-box world: The orders catapault, but they are not paid for up front.

That meant founder Beth Fynbo Benike and her brother and business partner, Eric Fynbo, had to hire five more workers and special order and import many more baby mats and accessories. Then in a fury, they raced to separate, sort into boxes and send to distribution centers across the country.

“We are actually in a very tight cash flow situation right now because we have invested in all that inventory and packaging and the logistics to support these retailers,” Fynbo Benike said.

Big-box payments have a lag time of 45 to 90 days, so the first of the Walmart payments should come soon. But Target just launched the line in March, so the timeline for those payments are a bit out still.

In the meantime, the company had to take on some contract work and new clients, plus offer some new services, to bring in extra cash in the mean time.

Busy Baby, hwich produces suctioned baby mats and other accessories, is in Oronoco. (Anthony Souffle)

As of last year, Busy Baby had $15 million in sales, mostly through online orders and 400 small retail stores, such as Little Roos in Chaska and My Happy Place in Zumbrota, Minn.

Fynbo Benike, a veteran, received SBA loan guarantees on several loans from Foresight Bank in Plainview. The loans were key in Busy Baby’s ability to cover startup costs and buy inventory and purchase land worth $2.5 million that came with three warehouses in Oronoco, 18 miles north of Rochester.

Related Coverage

Small Business

Minnesota company will soon see its baby products on Walmart, Target shelves across the country

“I don’t know how she does it. But awards like this [SBA Person of the Year] are for people like her. It’s well-deserved,” said Matt Brouillard, Foresight’s commercial loan officer. “Just like any small business they have had a lot of challenges. They’ve grown very quickly, which can be pretty stressful. But with them, it’s been nothing but ‘We got this!’ It’s positivity. There’s no such thing as quit.”

Brian McDonald, SBA’s Minnesota district director, said Fynbo Benike also has participated in the agency’s emerging leaders and coaching programs and mentors other women-owned startups.

She is “a great example of Minnesota’s strong entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he said, in recognizing her SBA award.

The SBA honors come at an awkward time. On March 21, the agency announced it will cut 2,700 positions, or 43% of its staff, and close several regional offices as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to downsize the federal workforce.

Fynbo Benike expects the SBA will adjust and adhere to its mission of helping entrepreneurs. And while there are other resources in Minnesota, she said it would be would be “a huge bummer for [any SBA funding and services] to go away.”

She will compete next month against SBA winners in the other 49 states for the agency’s national business of the year honors.

“It’s a huge honor to be recognized and to like, look back and see the critical value SBA has provided to my business and my growth and my journey,” Fynbo Benike said.

about the writer

about the writer

Dee DePass

Reporter

Dee DePass is an award-winning business reporter covering Minnesota small businesses for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She previously covered commercial real estate, manufacturing, the economy, workplace issues and banking.

See Moreicon

More from Small Business

See More

Small Business

Minnesota’s Small Business Person of the Year scores big with Walmart contract extension

card image

SBA award winner Beth Fynbo Benike and her Oronoco business Busy Baby are learning the realities of fast growth.

Greater Minnesota

A Minnesota town’s recipe for success: Licorice, dog food and a family’s commitment

card image

St. Paul

Government workers returning to work is a big deal for downtown St. Paul, but not a silver bullet

card image