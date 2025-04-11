In Minnesota’s soybean country, trade war with China hits hard

WELLS, MINN. — Everything seems to be humming along on Darin Johnson’s farm. A trencher lays irrigation tile in a field hugging Interstate 90 that lopes over these southern Minnesota flatlands. An 18-wheeler fills up with golden grain. Planting is around the corner.
But beneath the routine, anxiety lurks. This soybean farm is on the frontlines of America’s trade war with China.
A day prior, Johnson, president of the state soybean lobby, welcomed a French television crew to his farm. Weeks ago, Johnson drove up to the Twin Cities to talk with a visiting Canadian delegation.
Visitors to the farm usually want to know the same thing: How will they weather the price increases?
So far, the answer is unknown.
Johnson, a tall, straight-backed farmer, almost crumpled around noon Wednesday after he pulled out his phone to discover the latest out of Washington D.C.
President Donald Trump had paused tariffs on nations, across the globe. Except for China.
The Republican president raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%. China is the largest buyer of American soybeans — including about one of every four rows of those grown in Minnesota — and has retaliated with a 125% tax on U.S. goods.