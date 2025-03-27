Nicolette Shegstad is back on the Internal Revenue Service payroll but on administrative leave.
Voyageur National Park ranger and supervisor Kate Severson is back at her desk, but when she got there she did not have access to her email and other necessary programs.
Both are among hundreds of probationary employees in Minnesota fired about six weeks ago. Many have been called back following successful court challenges or through federal government appeals, but exist in employment limbo.
Those back on the job are worried they will be fired again and are waiting for promised back pay. Those who have not been called back are weighing options from lawsuits to new positions elsewhere.
With 18,031 Minnesota employees as of Dec. 10 (not including active duty military and the U.S. Postal Service), the federal government is the 10th largest employer in the state, making it a crucial piece of local economy.
One of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises was to downsize government, appointing billionaire CEO Elon Musk to head the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to start the process.
Many of the employees interviewed by the Minnesota Star Tribune said they took a government job because they wanted to serve the country in some capacity and are quick to point out their contributions.
Shegstad had worked for the IRS in St. Paul for 11 months and in that time helped more than 200 taxpayers get the right documents and pay $500,000 in owed taxes, she said.