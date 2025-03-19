Klobuchar, Smith advocate for turkey farmers amid bird flu outbreak

With infected migratory birds soon to threaten springtime havoc for poultry producers, Minnesota Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar on Thursday called on federal bird flu strategy to include the turkey industry.
Speaking at a roundtable event at a western Minnesota farm, Senate agriculture committee members Smith and Klobuchar said the United States needs to look at further indemnity funding for turkey farmers whose barns are threatened by two viruses, H5N1 bird flu and avian metapneumovirus. The senate delegation also heard concerns from turkey farmers who said biosecurity audits of barns are too burdensome.
Thursday’s roundtable discussion with farmers and veterinary health officials near Willmar comes as some state officials have raised concerns about the response of the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to H5N1 under President Donald Trump, after the agriculture secretary unveiled a plan to address the virus largely focusing on eggs.
While the country might be better prepared to respond to viruses than it was 10 years ago, Smith said in an interview, “this on-again-off-again thing that’s been happening with the USDA over the last two months with the Trump administration — and these firings and then re-hirings — is a level of chaos that we do not need in this moment as things are getting touchy.”
The roundtable occurred near the heart of the Minnesota region hardest hit by bird flu, where drivers pass long barns filled with tens of thousands of birds. More than 6 million turkeys raised for their meat have died due to H5N1 outbreaks in Minnesota, the largest turkey producing state, since 2022.
Public health leaders are preparing for a jump in human cases of the virus as agriculture officials ramp up testing and farms use technology — like the same kind of lasers that keep birds off airport runways — to bolster biosecurity. “I did not know about the lasers,” Klobuchar said after a farmer praised the devices' ability to scare away birds.
Last month, the Trump administration announced a new five-pronged plan to respond to bird flu.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a Wall Street Journal opinion article that does not explicitly mention turkeys that the strategy includes funds supporting biosecurity measures for egg-laying chicken farms, an additional $400 million of financial relief available to farmers with affected flocks, and funds for research and development of vaccines for egg-laying chickens.