A rental reckoning is coming to Twin Cities housing

Rising demand for rentals is happening even in downtown Minneapolis, where demand slowed considerably during the pandemic. So far this year, 920 units have been rented out, and with 1,642 new units opening in 2024 (mostly during the second half of the year), the vacancy rate increased to 8.7%, including those new buildings still in the initial lease-up phase. Not counting those new buildings, the vacancy rate was only 5.5% during the third quarter after peaking at 7.7% in 2020.