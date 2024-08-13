Citing a slowdown in housing production, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is proposing the city change its rent stabilization law so that it no longer applies to units built after 2004.
Twin Cities
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wants to remove rent control from units built after 2004
Amid slowing development, the proposal aims to foster new housing construction.
The move marks a concession to developers, who have said the city’s 3% cap on residential rent increases hampers their ability to finance projects in an already difficult economic environment.
Carter plans to discuss rent stabilization as part of a larger portfolio of housing programs and policies he is proposing in his annual budget address on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. The speech can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.
“Facilitating the expansion of housing supply in our city is an absolutely critical goal for us,” the mayor said in an interview. “So whether that contraction of resources is fair or not — or is an objective or authoritative determination of the strength of the policy or not — we have to acknowledge that it’s real.”
St. Paul’s first-in-the-Midwest rent control policy was born of a grassroots effort driven by a desire to prevent large rent hikes from displacing tenants, particularly low-income renters and people of color. Voters passed the ordinance in 2021.
A year later, concerned as some developers paused or canceled their St. Paul projects, the City Council amended the law to exempt new construction for 20 years.
Tenant advocates at the time accused elected officials of betraying the will of the voters and caving to scare tactics. Developers said the changes were not enough to assuage investors and lenders.
Market conditions have changed drastically in the time since. Higher interest rates and construction costs have led to a slowdown in construction across the Twin Cities metro area and beyond.
St. Paul has issued permits for only 150 housing units in the first two quarters of 2024, according to data from the city’s Department of Planning and Economic Development — far below the pace needed to match last year’s 1,133.
Over the past year, rents for market-rate buildings in St. Paul have remained stable, according to research by Marquette Advisors, which tends to track larger properties, while rents for some income-restricted rentals have risen by double digits, according to HousingLink, which helps lower-income renters.
St. Paul’s rent control ordinance does not currently apply to income-restricted units.
Carter is suggesting pinning the ordinance to 2004 to maintain rent stabilization for tenants who already have it. Other cities, such New York and San Francisco, have taken similar approaches to incentivize new construction.
“What that does is it gives them the opportunity to have a significant number of units that are rent stabilized, while acknowledging that the economics of building a new building are substantively different than the economics of maintaining a building that was built 40 or 50 years ago,” the mayor said.
He also plans to advocate for new tenant protections. The city’s previous measure was repealed in 2021 after a federal judge declared it unconstitutional.
“I’m proposing a set of changes that I think balance our goals for housing equity with our goals for housing production in a way that I would suggest is most healthy for our city,” Carter said.
The mayor said he previously introduced his proposal to Council Members, a majority of whom he believes are “open to the conversation.” He added that he hopes to see action taken by the end of the year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More from Twin Cities
Amid slowing development, the proposal aims to foster new housing construction.