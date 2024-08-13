Mayor Melvin Carter is proposing an $854.9 million budget for St. Paul next year, a plan that would include a 7.9% property tax levy increase.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter proposes property tax increase for 2025
The mayor’s budget address, unveiling an $855 million spending plan, will focus on public safety, housing, downtown and climate change.
Carter is unveiling his proposal at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday morning, starting at 10 a.m. The speech can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.
The mayor’s annual address will lay out a vision for 2025 centered around four key issues: public safety, housing, downtown and climate change.
The levy is the amount the city collects in property taxes. Increases to individual property tax bills will vary.
Under Carter’s proposal, the owner of a $275,300 median-value St. Paul home would see their property tax bill increase $132 next year.
The city’s general fund would increase by $25 million compared with this year, largely to offset more than $19 million in inflation, Carter said in an interview.
“If we push city spending and property taxes too high, it will obviously impact our lowest-income residents and smallest, most vulnerable businesses, first,” he said. “But what we also saw in living color last spring — when our public infrastructure in our streets rebelled against us after a record-breaking winter — is that if we fail to invest in our community, that that will hit our lowest-income residents and smallest, most vulnerable businesses, too.”
The speech will introduce a sweeping set of spending proposals, from $410,000 to hire additional firefighters to $2 million in expanded down-payment assistance.
Housing, in particular, is a focus, with investments geared toward those experiencing homelessness, low-income renters, potential homeowners and developers. The mayor said he’s heard from community members who want to see urgent action to combat the city’s housing crisis.
“Whatever the question is, if we have a complex question in front of our city, the answer is never one sort of single magic solution,” Carter said. “It’s always building a portfolio.”
The mayor’s proposal also includes:
- $1 million to waive fees for two office-to-residential conversion projects.
- $500,000 to support unsheltered services at Catholic Charities.
- $200,000 for a downtown camera system.
- $425,000 to support snow operation changes.
The City Council has final approval of the budget and in recent years has made adjustments, typically small, to the taxing-and-spending plan. The council sets a maximum levy at the end of September and passes the final budget in December.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
