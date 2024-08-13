The dates have been set for the Minnesota Yacht Club music festival’s return to St. Paul’s Harriet Island Regional Park in July 2025, and there’s already one glaring difference from its inaugural year: Three days are listed instead of two.
Minnesota Yacht Club festival will return in 2025 with an added third day of music
The festival is set again for July 18-20 following a strong turnout in the St. Paul event’s inaugural year.
“Thanks to your support, we’re extending to THREE days,” festival organizers announced in social media posts Tuesday morning.
There was little doubt the festival would be back for another year. It drew a near-capacity crowd of around 35,000 fans each day of its 2024 run, and — aside from some intermittently long concession lines — it earned relatively high marks from organizers and audience members alike.
Now comes the uncertainty of how the second year will play out, including what kind of an impact the added third day will have on ticket prices. The only link included in Tuesday’s announcement was to pre-book rooms at hotels affiliated with the festival. Organizers have not yet responded to requests for more info.
Fans can likely expect to pay about $100 more for the general admission passes for three days instead of two. Those started around $200 in early bird pricing for this past year’s festival before being bumped up to $255. The many different VIP options — $255-$1,395 for two-day passes in 2024 — will also go up exponentially with the extra day.
The promotions company behind Minnesota Yacht Club, Texas’ C3 Presents, specializes in multiday festivals such as Lollapalooza in Chicago, Austin City Limits, Boston Calling and New York’s Governors Ball. Those fests all last three days, too.
What typically happens with these festivals is: Early bird tickets go on sale in the fall or winter at discount prices without any of next year’s artists being named, then the music lineup gets announced in the winter or spring, and then tickets go on sale at their standard prices.
In other words, expect many more updates on MYC 2025 between now and next summer.
Chris RiemenschneiderColumnist/Reporter
Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.
