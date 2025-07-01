Trump’s federal spending bill could force Minnesota counties to raise property taxes

Tara Nordgren walked home with her son Allan in a stroller and a wagon she had attached by a belt to the handle of the stroller to bring home the groceries she had got at the Anoka County Brotherhood Council food shelf in Anoka, Minn., on Thursday, June 18, 2015. Nordgren works at Burger King but as a single mom needs help with groceries since her food stamps were cut back. She doesn't own a car. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)