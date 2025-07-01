Trump’s federal spending bill could force Minnesota counties to raise property taxes

WASHINGTON — The reconciliation bill moving through Congress might deliver property tax increases across Minnesota’s 87 counties, even as the measure’s authors tout its potential tax savings.
The reason: Minnesota is one of a handful of states to administer supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits, or food stamps, through county offices. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which passed out of the House in May, promises tax cuts for small businesses and individuals while slashing benefit cuts.
Some critics of the bill also say a portion of the federal savings are due to a swap in who is paying for administering SNAP, not the amount of it.
“They’re not cuts,” said Barb Weckman Brekke, a commissioner in Scott County, which stretches from the southwestern Twin Cities suburbs into exurbs and farm towns. “These are shifts.”
In Scott County, with approximately 2,800 SNAP cases a month, there could be a cost increase of $3.25 million, including a 4% boost to property taxes, estimated the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC).
Weckman Brekke said she prefers administering SNAP locally. But the demands from Congress embedded in the bill amount to an unfunded mandate.
“What bothers me is the whole philosophy,” Weckman Brekke said. “The only way counties will be able to pay for that is through property taxes.”
Steve Schmitt — a commissioner in Meeker County, including rolling farmland and 24,000 residents west of the Twin Cities — said 90% of the county’s budget includes mandated spending from St. Paul or Washington D.C. Any additional mandatory spending will eat into what he calls the “benevolence” budget that funds libraries, parks and the annual summer county fair.