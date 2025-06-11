Lawmakers just wrapped a difficult special session. They could be back soon to address federal cuts.

It took months for Minnesota lawmakers to negotiate a $66 billion two-year budget that could pass through the most narrowly divided Legislature in state history.
But that hard-fought budget, which passed in a special session this week, could have to be reworked later this year if Congress passes a federal spending bill that cuts funding to states. Gov. Tim Walz and DFL legislative leaders warned that another special session could be necessary if federal legislation blows a hole in the state’s newly passed budget.
“I’m concerned about the federal government’s budgetary actions and I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re back here this fall,” House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said Monday night. “I hope they will think better of what they are doing and I hope they won’t cause budget troubles for the state of Minnesota, but it looks like they are on track to force us to come back.”
Walz told reporters Tuesday morning that he, too, is concerned lawmakers could have to return for a second special session to once again shore up the budget if Congress enacts “catastrophic” cuts to Medicaid and other federal programs.
The governor and Legislature already had to make spending cuts to head off a projected multibillion-dollar deficit.
Walz’s administration said last month that the tax and spending cuts being considered by Congress would cost Minnesota $844 million per year in federal funding and tax credits.
“If the bill passes anywhere near what it looks like now, we will be back,” Walz said Tuesday.
In budget negotiations this spring, Walz said he insisted state lawmakers “focus on what we can control...but with an eye over the horizon.”