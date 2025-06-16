MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell found liable for defaming voting machine employee

A federal jury on Monday found Mike Lindell defamed a former voting machine company employee following a two-week trial in Colorado.
The outspoken founder and CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow had railed against Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems executive, as part of Lindell’s unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Coomer sued for defamation in 2022, saying he had received death threats after Lindell called him a “traitor” and a “criminal.”
An eight-person jury awarded Coomer $2.3 million in damages.
Coomer’s attorneys had asked the jury to award $62 million in damages.
Coomer previously settled with conservative outlet Newsmax for an undisclosed sum. Newsmax issued an apology as part of the settlement and said in a statement about its voter fraud coverage that the network “subsequently found no evidence that such allegations were true.”
Lindell has attempted to cash in on the attention the case is receiving, at one point offering deals on MyPillow products with the promo code “JURY.” The company has been in dire financial straits since major retailers pulled MyPillow from shelves in response to Lindell’s repeated unproven claims the 2020 election was somehow stolen.
Election officials from both major parties around the country and independent experts have found no evidence for those claims.