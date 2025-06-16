Small Business

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell found liable for defaming voting machine employee

A federal trial for the Minnesota businessman’s claims about Eric Coomer, formerly of Dominion Voting Systems, wrapped up in Colorado on Monday.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 11:37PM
FILE-MyPillow founder Mike Lindell talks at the Republican National Convention on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A federal jury on Monday found Mike Lindell defamed a former voting machine company employee following a two-week trial in Colorado.

The outspoken founder and CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow had railed against Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems executive, as part of Lindell’s unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Coomer sued for defamation in 2022, saying he had received death threats after Lindell called him a “traitor” and a “criminal.”

An eight-person jury awarded Coomer $2.3 million in damages.

Coomer’s attorneys had asked the jury to award $62 million in damages.

Coomer previously settled with conservative outlet Newsmax for an undisclosed sum. Newsmax issued an apology as part of the settlement and said in a statement about its voter fraud coverage that the network “subsequently found no evidence that such allegations were true.”

Lindell has attempted to cash in on the attention the case is receiving, at one point offering deals on MyPillow products with the promo code “JURY.” The company has been in dire financial straits since major retailers pulled MyPillow from shelves in response to Lindell’s repeated unproven claims the 2020 election was somehow stolen.

Election officials from both major parties around the country and independent experts have found no evidence for those claims.

At a news conference before the trial started, Lindell said the case would be “a gateway to get rid of these [voting] machines and save our country.”

“This is about free speech, too,” he said.

Lindell still faces two other defamation cases from voting machine companies, including one that is seeking $1.5 billion in damages. Neither case has been scheduled for trial.

It’s unclear if Lindell will appeal the verdict. Lindell said in his testimony he is $10 million in debt, according to Colorado Public Radio.

This Associated Press contributed to this report.

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

