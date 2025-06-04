Mike Lindell is on trial for defamation. What’s at stake for the Minnesota MyPillow founder.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell plans to take the stand during his federal defamation trial that kicked off this week in Colorado.
The financially struggling Minnesota-based pillow-maker and its outspoken founder could face millions in damages if Lindell is held liable for “numerous false statements, defamatory interviews and other dishonest content,” as the lawsuit alleged.
The suit is the first of three defamation cases against Lindell to reach trial. It’s been more than four years since the MyPillow pitchman launched his campaign against voting-machine companies on unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
A jury will decide whether Lindell defamed a former voting company employee, whom Lindell called “a traitor to the United States” and a “criminal.”
A defiant Lindell held a news conference Monday on the steps of the federal courthouse in Denver, where the trial is taking place. Jury selection was about to begin.
“It’s about securing our elections,” he said. “This case will be a gateway to get rid of these machines and save our country.”
Here’s how the Chaska-raised businessman got to this point.
The allegations
Eric Coomer, a former executive at Dominion Voting Systems, filed suit against Lindell and his companies in spring 2022. He alleged Lindell targeted him across media platforms to “promote the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged for [the company’s] own financial and political gain,” the lawsuit read.