Minnesota hospitals miss out on Medicaid windfall after Trump’s budget bill passes

Minnesota won’t gain the full $1 billion windfall in federal Medicaid dollars that officials hoped would stabilize hospitals around the state.
The federal budget bill President Donald Trump signed on Friday clamps down on so-called directed payment programs by which hospitals pay special taxes to states to unlock much larger federal Medicaid reimbursements. Minnesota on Thursday filed an application to join more than 40 states that have already used the financing mechanism, but state leaders are no longer optimistic it will shore up their hospitals.
The changes under the budget “will severely limit us in Minnesota,” said Joe Schindler, vice president of finance and public policy for the Minnesota Hospital Association, in an interview Monday.
State hospital leaders scrambled last month after the Minnesota Legislature gave them permission to apply for a federal directed payment program. They believed they had until last Friday, when Congress was expected to advance federal budget legislation that would ban any more states from applying. But the final budget went much farther than just setting a deadline: it also made dramatic cuts to future directed payments.
Minnesota was hoping to collect about $800 million annually in taxes from hospitals, based on the number of patients they treated, and funnel them through Medicaid managed care providers in a way that triggered $1.8 billion in federal reimbursements in return. The net $1 billion gain would have offered a dramatic turnaround in some instances in Minnesota, where more than 30 hospitals are financially distressed because they have routinely lost money on operations.
Mayo Fairmont was singled out during federal budget deliberations as a hospital at risk for closure. The southern Minnesota hospital lost $2.2 million on operations in 2023, according to the most recently available public data, but was projected to gain almost $4 million per year under the state’s proposed directed payments program.
Others might have only recouped some losses. Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia posted an operating loss of $4 million in 2023, and was only estimated to gain around $3 million in yearly Medicaid directed payments.
More than 40 states have created directed payment programs already to solve a fundamental problem: Medicaid has been a growing source of health coverage for the nation’s low-income and disabled individuals, but the government-funded program only reimburses hospitals and medical providers at pennies on the dollar.