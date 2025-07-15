Target’s boosted in-office plans spark hope for downtown Minneapolis’ comeback

For the first time in at least five years, the Tuesday after Labor Day won’t just signal back-to-school in the Twin Cities: It’s also back to the office for thousands of white-collar workers.
And for downtown Minneapolis boosters and business owners, at least, there’s no dread at seeing the end of that long summer vacation. Instead, it’s all relief.
“It’s like everybody’s been waiting with bated breath for this announcement,” said Brent Robertson, who leases downtown office buildings as Twin Cities market lead and managing director for JLL. “It’s just like throwing gas on the fire of the resurgence of downtown.”
Last week, Target made the call to require its largest business unit to report to the office three days a week starting in September. The retailer, downtown Minneapolis’ second-largest employer, joined the likes of Ameriprise, U.S. Bank and other area employers in issuing return-to-office mandates after many had embraced remote and hybrid work since 2020.
Their employees might already be groaning about traffic snarls and parking prices. But from Downtown Council President and CEO Adam Duininck to skyway restaurateurs, those who count on downtown’s rebound are counting down the days with excitement.
“I kind of feel bad they have to come back to work,” said David Brauer, a fitness instructor at the YMCA. “But I am glad for downtown.”
A bump ahead?
While more office workers clocking in from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will undoubtedly boost downtown’s vibrancy, that comeback was already underway.
The number of people parking in city-owned ramps has trended up each year since the pandemic, according to data from the city of Minneapolis. Occupancy in the first half of 2025 was more than 75% of what it was in 2019, when the city had nearly 1,000 more available spots.