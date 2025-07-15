Roper: Hennepin County’s lax hybrid work policy deserves more scrutiny

Count me among those glued to the regular updates about large employers pulling staff back to the office, which will shape the future of downtowns and our workplaces.
3M: Four days! Target: Three days! State: Half time! We might need to erect a big scoreboard in the heart of downtown Minneapolis to really capture the fervor.
Let’s make sure it faces the offices of Hennepin County, a top downtown employer that’s in no hurry to revisit its laughably lax hybrid work policy.
Hennepin County employs about 6,000 people in Minneapolis and roughly two-thirds of them are classified as remote or hybrid — mostly the latter.
The key here is what “hybrid” means in county speak. Hybrid employees work at county facilities or in the community “as job duties require and on average more than 1 day a month or 12 days a year,” according to the county’s remote work guidelines.
Now, I’m sure a lot of these employees are working in person more often than we test tornado sirens. But the written baseline is so low that it might as well not exist.
Compare it to Ramsey County, which defines a hybrid worker as someone coming to a county facility or project site at least twice a week. That’s about eight times Hennepin County’s minimum.
In an interview, County Administrator David Hough said hybrid employees come in at least two or three days a week.