Roper: Momentum is building for a rebirth of Uptown

The first step to fixing a struggling place is getting people to care about it. Lots of people.
So I’ve been paying attention to efforts taking shape in Minneapolis’ Uptown area, where sizeable crowds have been meeting to sketch out its future.
The latest gathering, on June 25, nearly filled the renovated Granada Theater on Hennepin Avenue (which has a delightfully unusual interior, including a constellation ceiling). A similarly well-attended gathering in April briefly shooed away the tumbleweeds from inside Seven Points mall — formerly Calhoun Square.
Uptown’s empty storefronts seem to be revving people up in a good way. It is a “clean slate,” as one panelist put it at the recent event, co-hosted by four neighborhood organizations and the Uptown Association.
“Think of this as sort of after the fire, when everything is cleared out,” Peter Remes, whose firm recently bought the former Apple Store building on Hennepin, told the crowd. “And now the green shoots of opportunity are starting to come up through the ground.”
Uptown has better bones than almost any commercial district in our region, which is why I’m bullish about where it’s headed. It is a short walk from the celebrated Chain of Lakes, intersected by a nationally renowned bicycle freeway, dotted with loads of new apartment buildings, anchored by historic theaters and soon will be crisscrossed by rapid bus lines.
These are the building blocks of a great place.