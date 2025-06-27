Roper: Momentum is building for a rebirth of Uptown

A farmers market has begun on Thursdays in the alley next to Seven Points, an initiative that I’ve noticed is suddenly being advertised on buses around town. Moona Moono, Queermunity and Mosaic Coffee Co. have recently opened near each other on a key stretch of Hennepin. A developer hopes to break ground in the fall on a five-story apartment building in place of the old CB2 at Hennepin and 31st Street.