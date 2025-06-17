Roper: The legacy of June 14 hinges on confronting a vicious cycle in our politics

How do we quantify what’s draining from our public discourse because of toxic politics?
How many people decide at a kitchen table not to run for school board? Decline to speak up at a public meeting? Opt not to send a letter to the editor?
These were relevant questions before the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman. Now, this bloody tragedy threatens to have a major chilling effect on public participation — if we allow it to. The legacy of June 14 will hinge on our ability to confront a vicious cycle plaguing our politics.
I think it goes like this:
Heightened rhetoric (with occasional intimidation and now violence) discourages open-minded people from engaging in public life, for their own safety or sanity. Drip by drip, they leave the conversation. This leaves less room for nuance in civic debates, which further alienates people from participating.
My fear is that we will move on from June 14 without pivoting. We have to plant a stake in the ground. Should June 14, Flag Day, also become known as “Minnesota Civility in Politics Day”? We could hold annual debate tournaments for students and adults on our toughest issues. How will we teach kids 50 years from now where our state drew the line?
Minnesota prides itself on civic participation. We can lead the way. Let’s make something positive come from this horrific situation.
What happened this weekend was so vile that it’s hard to even talk about it in relation to the day-to-day escalation of our politics at all levels. Yet Hortman herself was concerned in the years leading up to her murder.