Roper: The ‘birthplace of Minneapolis’ is ready for its next chapter. Let’s tell the whole story.

Historical buildings peppered across the Twin Cities remind me of the generations of people who have taken pride in this place. We are lucky to have these physical connections to the past, despite all that’s been wrecked.
From modest homes to stately edifices, old structures remain standing because people find uses for them and invest in their upkeep. By contrast, buildings that have no modern relevance are vulnerable to “demolition by neglect.”
I am therefore worried about the future of the John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Park, which was once among the most celebrated properties in Minneapolis. The house had been downgraded to a rotting afterthought several years ago, when unknown culprits repeatedly torched the place. Somehow, it survived.
It is now entering an uncertain new chapter as its owner, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, wraps up repairs. I hope we can rally some interest in its future and lean into some difficult history as we reimagine it for the 21st century.
Unlike the grand buildings around town that catch our eye, the 175-year-old Stevens House is small, tucked away in a park and boasts few striking architectural details. Its 19th century prairie plainness makes me imagine Michael Landon chopping firewood in the front yard.
When I mention it to people, they sometimes assume I am talking about the elegant Longfellow House nearby — which honors a poet who never set foot in Minnesota. Or they might bring up the oldest house in the city, the 1848 Ard Godfrey House, which was built in what was then St. Anthony.
But the easy-to-overlook Stevens House is arguably the most historic structure associated with Minneapolis’ early municipal history.
A unique artifact
John Stevens built the house along the Mississippi River around 1850 on what was then part of the Fort Snelling military reservation, after agreeing to provide a ferry service to St. Anthony.