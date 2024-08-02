How Minneapolis residents rejected the city’s original name: Albion

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Naming a city is tricky business.
Duluth took its name from a French explorer. St. Paul paid homage to an apostle. Minneapolis took a different route, merging the Dakota and Greek words for water and city into an entirely new moniker.
But that was only after the city’s residents soundly rejected the original name: Albion.
Reader Mike Sherer learned about the Albion name change in an article about the John H. Stevens House — where the decision occurred. He was surprised to hear the city once had another name and asked Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune’s reader-generated reporting project, for the full story.
“I have long nurtured a curiosity about how places get named and how those names get changed,” said Sherer, who lived in the Twin Cities for nearly two decades and now resides in Iowa.