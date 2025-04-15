Uptown Minneapolis businesses get more aggressive about saving their neighborhood

Uptown businesses have realized they need to be more organized and aggressive to save their distressed commercial area.
Uptown Minneapolis celebrated a rarity these past few weeks: the opening of Moona Moono, an Asian coffee cafe and retail shop on Hennepin Avenue. But neighborhood businesses are hoping it’s a trend.
Business owners say they are working on ways to
attract 30 to 40 new businesses, working with landlords on rent breaks or other incentives.
During a packed Uptown Association meeting last week, they also announced an effort to form a new business improvement district and improve parking.
Andrea Corbin, owner of the Flower Bar and president of the association, said a district that included the Uptown, Lyn Lake and Lowry Hill neighborhoods would make the area eligible for more state and city grants to fund new ideas and necessities like security and beautification.
“We believe creating a larger service area will create an economy of scale and allow us to do more with more,” Corbin said.
Security has been a problem over the past few years. So has years-long construction along Hennepin that has discouraged customers, business owners said.