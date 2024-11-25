Minneapolis leaders gathered in an Uptown intersection Monday to celebrate the reopening of a part of Hennepin Avenue south of downtown that had been closed for reconstruction since April.
Minneapolis leaders celebrate reopening of Hennepin Avenue in Uptown after reconstruction
A portion of Hennepin Avenue will reopen Tuesday. Metro Transit buses will return to their routes Wednesday.
Beginning Tuesday, the reconstructed portion of Hennepin Avenue between West Lake Street and West 26th Street will be reopened to traffic. On Wednesday, five Metro Transit bus routes will return to Hennepin Avenue South.
The two-year $34 million dollar project was sorely needed in an area of the city that had not undergone construction in more than 65 years, leaders said. Above ground, sidewalks and streets were ripped out and replaced. Below ground, major utility work took place including the removal and upgrading of Xcel Energy electrical and CenterPoint natural gas lines.
“You’ve got multiple years worth of construction, its hard. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a Monday news conference. “Uptown is coming back. This is part of it.”
Frey thanked business owners and residents for bearing with the reconstruction.
The final improvements will boost safety for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists, said Minneapolis City Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai.
“All investments in infrastructure are generational, they improve that community. And just like this street hasn’t been reconstructed in about 70 years, this reconstruction is building for the next 70, the next chapter of Uptown,” she said.
The construction headaches have frustrated businesses and residents in an area that has faced challenge after challenge in recent years. Bulldozers and ripped-up pavement have led to many Uptown stores and restaurants seeing reduced foot traffic. But with a critical portion of the street reopening this week — just in time for the holiday season — local businesses could see a much needed jump in diners and customers.
Jeff Veigel, who owns Isles Bun and Coffee, said the last three to four years have been the hardest since he took over the business nearly 30 years ago in part because of the construction. On Monday, he said he was grateful that the fronts of the businesses on the construction path were still kept accessible.
City leaders encouraged residents to come back to Uptown and support local businesses who weathered the debris and road closures for much of the year, during this holiday season.
“What makes the street come alive is people and that’s what we need to add back into Uptown now,” said Margaret Anderson Kelliher, director of Minneapolis Public Works. “Having this portion of the street complete will give us an amazing opportunity in this upcoming holiday season to really add people back into the street.”
The second phase of construction on Hennepin Avenue South from Douglas Avenue to West 26th Street is set to begin in the spring.
