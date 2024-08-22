Kim’s, the restaurant in Minneapolis from award-winning chef Ann Kim, will close at the end of the month. Through a public relations firm, Kim announced the closure of the Korean-American eatery in Uptown.
Award-winning chef Ann Kim to close Kim’s in Minneapolis
The restaurant opened in the fall of 2023 with rave reviews and a host of challenges.
“Vestalia Hospitality today announced it will close Kim’s effective August 30, 2024, due to ongoing financial losses,” the statement reads.
The media release also states that reservations and gift cards will be honored through the last day of service. After the closing, gift cards will be redeemable at Kim’s other restaurants — Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, and Young Joni.
However, the restaurant has had its share of challenges.
The opening was delayed because of extensive renovation efforts, then came the pandemic. This spring, employees petitioned to unionize and, in late June, 65% of workers voted in favor with the next step being to negotiate a contract. In early June, the restaurant was vandalized.
