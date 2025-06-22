Roper: We’ve got a surplus of cities. The metro’s toughest problems require a regional approach.

We boast more than 140 cities in the “Twin Cities” metro area, plus a bunch of townships. That’s a lot. Arguably, too many.
Before anyone alerts the mayor of Spring Lake Park, hear me out. No one is proposing to take away their gavel.
I merely bring this up because it is a fundamental point that too often feels ignored as we debate the Big Issues in our region. We are among the most “fragmented” areas in the country, meaning there are a lot of local governments.
Sometimes, that’s a good thing. Residents of tiny Osseo probably like having a government that’s easily held accountable for fixing potholes and keeping them safe, for example.
But when we consider topics like housing, land use and transportation, it’s important to put on our regional hats. (Those hats seem to have gone missing, but we’ll find some.)
State leaders realized in the 1960s that collaboration would be key to the region’s success. That’s why they created one of the most powerful regional governments in the country, the Metropolitan Council, which over time accumulated wide-ranging authority over our area’s growth. Its political clout has severely diminished, however.
We need to reform the Met Council so that it is more accountable and, importantly, more empowered.
The case for regionalism
An effective regional government is important because our area is divided into a patchwork of priorities and regulations.