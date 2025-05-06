Minnesota cities to legislators: Don’t tell us how to fix the housing shortage

Minnesota cities do not want state legislators to tell them how much housing to approve, what it should look like or how many parking spots to require per apartment.
They made that much clear at a Senate committee meeting last week that spelled the likely end of “Yes to Homes,” a bipartisan legislative package that advocates said would address Minnesota’s housing shortage by removing barriers to building homes.
“Likely they’re dead for the year,” said Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, who authored one of the main bills, on Monday.
Nobody’s disputing the shortage of housing. But while Port and colleagues characterized their bills as a state-sized solution to a state-sized problem, opponents, including advocacy groups and cities themselves, called them as a one-size-fits all approach that removes local authority to decide what and where to build.
“We feel as though the package of bills was a sledgehammer when a scalpel will do,” West St. Paul City Manager Nate Burkett said in an interview Monday, reiterating the position his city took in a letter opposing “Yes to Homes” legislation.
A second attempt
Earlier this year, Port and a coalition of Republican and DFL lawmakers introduced a package of bills that would have made sweeping changes to city zoning and housing regulations across the state in an attempt to remove what they characterize as barriers preventing housing construction.
It’s the second attempt for a “missing middle” package. Last year’s similar effort failed, so legislators began meeting with city groups to negotiate this year’s “Yes to Homes” package, which advocates touted as having more bipartisan support and more input from cities.
The measures would have set minimum lot sizes, created more mixed residential and commercial areas and required cities to allow more types of homes, such as duplexes and townhomes, in more places.