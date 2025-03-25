Amid Minnesota’s housing shortage, should the state step in to require more density?

“Many houses in the city of Fergus Falls today would be illegal to build,” said Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, urging lawmakers to take a look at the powers given to local government. “These were built by veterans from WWII coming back with the G.I. bill, who built what they could afford. Maybe that was a three-bedroom with 1½ bathrooms that didn’t have an attached garage, but that’s what they raised their families in.”