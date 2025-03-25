Amid Minnesota’s housing shortage, should the state step in to require more density?

Everybody at the Capitol seems to agree that Minnesota has a housing shortage, which is driving up rents and making it harder to buy homes.
There’s less consensus on how to fix it.
Legislators are debating reforms as part of the “Yes to Homes” package, a bipartisan-backed set of housing measures that would, among other things, require cities to permit more types of housing in more places. The changes include more zones mixing residential and commercial, and allowing more accessory dwellings, townhomes and duplexes across the state.
“The status quo isn’t working. We currently are not building enough homes that Minnesotans can afford,” Rep. Michael Howard, DFL-Richfield, told the House housing committee, which he co-chairs.
But the pushback to the measures, similar to ones that failed last year, continues to be fierce, particularly among city officials who decry them as an attack on local control of development.
“The legislation seeks to broadly limit local decision-making authority on residential development and impose this rigid statewide framework, in some cases on all cities, and in other cases on a set of cities, based on population,” said Daniel Lightfoot, the League of Minnesota Cities’ senior intergovernmental relations representative.
While the bills passed easily through the chambers' housing committees this month, they could face hurdles at their next stops, the local government-focused committees where many of the legislators are former city officials.
“It just is a harder step,” said Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, the chair of the Senate housing committee and the lead author of one of the bills.