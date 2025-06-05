Roper: Plentiful ideas to fix Nicollet Mall show it has a bright future

The good news for Nicollet Mall is that a lot of people care about its future.
Readers responding to my recent column about the mall imagined museums, parks, kiosks, buskers, bathrooms and much more reviving this significant street — across more than 200 pieces of feedback. People shared their thoughts via email, comments, social media, and submissions to our Tuesday liveblog.
Many agreed that it needs smaller storefronts, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who messaged to say he has long supported that idea. OK, I will go on a quest to deliver this message to the owners of City Center — if I don’t return, please let my cat George open a cat café in the old Marshalls space.
Most readers did not specifically weigh in on the plan to remove the buses. Those who did were divided on the issue.
Kathy Fiscus wrote that she is charmed by pedestrian malls while visiting great cities around the world. “They are vibrant places filled with people,” she wrote.
Will Goleski said that, as it stands, Nicollet Mall is just another downtown street. “A pedestrian only Nicollet, however, now you have something totally unique,” Goleski wrote.
“I think taking transit off the mall is a mistake, and that cleaner versions of buses need to be incorporated,” wrote Jim Welsch. Kyle Bagley suggested a compromise, removing the buses from 4th Street to Washington Avenue.
Many people would like to see a more colorful mall.