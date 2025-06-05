Roper: Plentiful ideas to fix Nicollet Mall show it has a bright future

Denver’s 16th Street Mall comes up a lot in conversations about Nicollet Mall. That downtown pedestrian zone was recently rebranded “16th Street” after a renovation that wrapped up last month. It was lively when I visited in 2016, with free circulator buses traversing the street (they are now quiet, battery-powered electric models). Like Nicollet Mall, though, it has been struggling since the pandemic. We should keep an eye on whether the redo livens things up.