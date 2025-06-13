After 40 years with Hennepin County, Administrator David Hough to retire

Hennepin County Administrator David Hough will retire from his leadership role at the end of July after 40 years working for the county including a dozen years as the top executive.
Hough won’t be completely leaving county government behind. He will shift into an advisory role and also oversee special projects starting Aug. 1.
“After more than 40 years here, this was not an easy decision, but I am beyond proud of our accomplishments and the significant difference we’ve made in people’s lives.” Hough said in a statement.
Hough began his career as a law clerk in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and went on to manage the office’s civil division and serve as attorney to the county board. He became deputy administrator in 2008 and the county’s top executive in 2013.
He is the highest paid county employee, earning $367,415 annually. The Hennepin County Board will begin the search for Hough’s replacement in the coming weeks.
Board Chair Irene Fernando said in a statement that commissioners were thankful for Hough’s “innovative, steadfast, and unwavering leadership.”
“He has led this organization through some of the most challenging times with dedication, vision, and compassion. David has made an impact locally, regionally, and nationally,” Fernando said.
In his role as county administrator, Hough oversees nearly 10,000 employees and a annual budget of more than $3 billion.