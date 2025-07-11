Minneapolis City Council votes to study how to tax the rich

The Minneapolis City Council is looking into new ways to tax its wealthiest residents and businesses.
On Thursday, the council voted 10-0 to research new sources of revenue, including taxing the city’s upper class in ways that likely would require changes to state or federal laws.
Council members sought to frame the idea as a clapback to President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” approved by Congress. The signature legislation so far in his current term is anathema to many on the left in that it benefits the wealthiest Americans most through a series of tax benefits, hurts poorer people through cuts in food stamps and Medicaid, and provides a huge increase in funding for immigration enforcement.
Council Member Robin Wonsley said Trump’s “big, horrible bill” was a “handout to some of the most affluent households” in America, at the expense of other public assistance programs.
Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai was confident the move would play well in Minneapolis, an overwhelmingly Democratic city.
“I think that is in line with Minneapolis values,” Chughtai said. “Taxing the rich I don’t think is a controversial opinion in Minneapolis.”
Council Member Aurin Chowdhury called the measure “very forward-thinking” after Congress approved Trump’s “big, disastrous bill.”
“We need wealth distribution in our country and our federal government is simply not going to provide for that,” she said. “We know that poverty is an issue in Minneapolis and it’s time that our City Council speak with deep, deep clarity.”