Trump tariffs created a volatile market, which comes with big opportunities

Maybe now investors will realize how good we had it in 2023 and 2024.
Those back-to-back years of 20%-plus returns and minimal volatility suddenly feel like a distant memory. Financial fears and recession risks have risen considerably in recent months, bringing with them a sobering reminder that stocks do not always rise.
The S&P 500 fell 20% from its Feb. 19 peak to its April 8 low. Corrections and bear markets are part of investing, but living through them is even more painful when the losses occur so rapidly. The first 10% of this latest decline (from Feb. 19 to March 11) was the fifth-fastest correction in the past 75 years.
After a period of relative calm during the final three weeks of March, we experienced an even faster collapse. In the four trading days from April 3-8, the S&P 500 fell 12.1%. It was the market’s worst four-day period since the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020). Before that, we have to go back to the Great Recession (November 2008) for such a sharp sell-off.
The CBOE Volatility Index, better known as the VIX, is the most popular tool for measuring market volatility. It reached extreme levels earlier this month, peaking above 60 intraday on April 7 and closing above 50 on April 8.
Volatility, of course, creates opportunity. Since 1990, there have been 74 trading days when the VIX closed above 50. The S&P 500 has been higher one year later in every single instance.
Equities are not the only asset class suffering from whiplash. Bonds have been exceptionally volatile in recent months as well. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields reached 4.66% in mid-February, around the time stock prices peaked. Yields fell all the way to 3.89% on April 4, then snapped back to 4.6% last week.
Such violent swings in interest rates can have a big impact on the price of long-duration bonds and bond funds, which is something investors need to keep in mind. Most people are surprised to see such large fluctuations from the “conservative” part of their portfolios.