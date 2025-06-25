Tony Kaster’s prairie stretches across 80 acres in Marysville Township, an hour west of downtown Minneapolis. A goldfinch flits past a field of golden alexanders. A great blue heron soars above. Sedges peek out from the soil. Dragonflies dart between the milky white blossoms of foxglove beardtongue.
Today, Kaster’s land looks closer to what it was two centuries ago than thirty years ago. Minnesota once had prairie that stretched for more than 18 million acres. Starting in the 20th century, most of that land was converted to crops. Currently, only a little over 1% of native prairie remains in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The state has worked to accelerate conservation since establishing a Prairie Conservation Plan in 2010, but it can’t afford to buy and manage all remaining prairie land.
As a result, most of Minnesota’s protected prairie exists on private land. More landowners like Kaster are enrolling their land in conservation easements, legally binding agreements that restrict future land development while allowing them to retain ownership.
For example, the Northern Tallgrass Prairie National Wildlife Refuge, a patchwork conservation project in western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, has been able to grow mainly because of landowners willing to sell or donate their development rights. Five years ago, easements made up 60% of the refuge’s land acquisitions. Today, they account for over 90% of the refuge’s 15,000 acres.
Most native prairie that remains in Minnesota is protected through various programs and is not in danger of future conversion to crop land, according to Susan Galatowitsch, professor of fisheries, wildlife and conservation biology at the University of Minnesota. But preserving and restoring what little prairie remains increasingly depends on the conservation impulses of private landowners.
Rise in landowner interest
The land was already used for row crops when Kaster’s parents bought it in the 1980s. They intended to keep leasing it to farmers.
During his college years in the mid-90s, Kaster decided that he wanted to start planting trees on his family land instead. There was no grand plan for ecological restoration at first. But when Kaster realized the soil was formed in prairie conditions, he became captivated by the idea of restoring the land to its original prairie form. “You can sit in these high spots, look out, and see far away into the grasses,” he said.