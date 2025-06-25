MN Fortune 500

General Mills’ profit falls 46% as weary shoppers continue to look for bargains

Sales for the Golden Valley-based company continued to slide as economic uncertainty continues to pressure consumer goods companies.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 12:25PM
General Mills headquarters in Golden Valley. (Joe Dickie/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

General Mills ended the fiscal year much the way it began — still searching for growth.

“Our full-year sales trends did not meet our expectations, driven in part by continued value-seeking orientation and weaker consumer sentiment,” CEO Jeff Harmening said in prepared remarks Wednesday morning. “This was particularly true in our North America retail segment.”

The Golden Valley-based food giant behind Nature Valley and Cinnamon Toast Crunch saw profits fall nearly in half this spring as sales continued to slide.

The top priority for the next 12 months remains selling more food, reversing a years-long decline prompted by rapid inflation in the wake of the pandemic and more cautious consumers. Harmening warned it won’t come easy.

“We expect the operating environment will remain volatile, with consumers pressured by widespread uncertainty from tariffs, global conflicts and changing regulations,” he said. “Amid this uncertainty, we expect consumers to remain cautious and continue seeking value.”

General Mills plans to spend heavily on marketing and deals to send shoppers home with more Old El Paso taco shells, Pillsbury dough and cereal.

The company also expects to save $100 million from its global transformation announced last month. The announcement came with a federal filing that said costs associated with the transformation would include severance costs, signaling layoffs.

“We’ll look to deploy new tools, technologies, and operating models to enable greater agility throughout the organization,” Harmening said. “By optimizing how work gets done, our teams will be able to spend more time focused on driving growth.”

The sale of Yoplait is also expected to close in the coming days.

General Mills reported a $294 million profit in the fourth fiscal quarter that ended in May, down 47% from the year before. Adjusting earnings per share of 74 cents beat analyst expectations of 71 cents per share. Sales dropped 3% to $4.6 billion.

The full fiscal year saw revenue dip 2% to $19.5 billion and profits fall 8%, to $2.3 billion, compared to last year.

Sales are expected to range from down 1% to up 1% over the next 12 months, while profits will remain pressured.

This story will be updated.

