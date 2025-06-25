General Mills’ profit falls 46% as weary shoppers continue to look for bargains

General Mills ended the fiscal year much the way it began — still searching for growth.
“Our full-year sales trends did not meet our expectations, driven in part by continued value-seeking orientation and weaker consumer sentiment,” CEO Jeff Harmening said in prepared remarks Wednesday morning. “This was particularly true in our North America retail segment.”
The Golden Valley-based food giant behind Nature Valley and Cinnamon Toast Crunch saw profits fall nearly in half this spring as sales continued to slide.
The top priority for the next 12 months remains selling more food, reversing a years-long decline prompted by rapid inflation in the wake of the pandemic and more cautious consumers. Harmening warned it won’t come easy.
“We expect the operating environment will remain volatile, with consumers pressured by widespread uncertainty from tariffs, global conflicts and changing regulations,” he said. “Amid this uncertainty, we expect consumers to remain cautious and continue seeking value.”
General Mills plans to spend heavily on marketing and deals to send shoppers home with more Old El Paso taco shells, Pillsbury dough and cereal.
The company also expects to save $100 million from its global transformation announced last month. The announcement came with a federal filing that said costs associated with the transformation would include severance costs, signaling layoffs.
“We’ll look to deploy new tools, technologies, and operating models to enable greater agility throughout the organization,” Harmening said. “By optimizing how work gets done, our teams will be able to spend more time focused on driving growth.”