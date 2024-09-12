General Mills is selling its North American yogurt business, including its flagship Yoplait brand, to two French dairy companies for $2.1 billion.
General Mills to sell its North American yogurt business, including Yoplait, for $2.1 billion
The Minnesota-based food maker has been shopping the brand for a while amid slowing demand and high competition in the yogurt aisle.
After shopping the business, the Golden Valley-based food maker found two buyers; It will sell its U.S. yogurt business to Lactalis and its Canadian yogurt business to Sodiaal.
Together, the North American Yogurt business contributed about $1.5 billion to General Mills’ net sales of $20 billion in fiscal year 2024.
The sale includes well-known brands Yoplait, Liberté, Go-Gurt, Oui and Mountain High, as well as manufacturing facilities in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Reed City, Mich., and Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec.
General Mills sold controlling stake in its European Yoplait business to Sodiaal in 2021. The company has struggled to regain significant, consistent growth in yogurt over the past decade following the emergence of Greek-style yogurt and overall plateauing consumer demand for the category.
This story will be updated.
