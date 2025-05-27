MN Fortune 500

General Mills reports ‘transformation initiative’ that signals layoffs

The Golden Valley-based food giant said in a federal filing it would take a $70M charge, mainly for severance costs.

By Mike Hughlett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 11:12PM
General Mills on Tuesday announced a "transformation" initiative that includes a $70 million charge during the fourth quarter, signaling likely layoffs. (Joe Dickie/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Layoffs appear to be on the horizon at General Mills, though how many is uncertain.

The food giant plans a productivity initiative that’s expected to result in a $70 million charge during the fourth quarter — primarily for severance costs, according to a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Golden Valley-based General Mills said in the filing that its “multi-year global transformation initiative” will include total charges of $130 million, though it’s not clear if the remaining $60 million in costs are severance related.

The company declined to comment directly on any layoffs.

In a statement late Tuesday, General Mills said that returning to growth — its “number one” priority — requires increased investments in its businesses. The new “transformation” plan supports that reinvestment, the company said.

“While this news represents hard choices, they are necessary to fund product innovation, create compelling consumer value and position General Mills for long-term success,” the statement said.

General Mills’ filing Tuesday is reminiscent of a 2021 SEC filing by the company. Back then, it announced a restructuring that would include charges of $170 million to $220 million, chiefly for severance payouts.

The day after that filing, General Mills announced 700 to 800 job cuts in U.S. and Canada, and up to 600 more in other international operations.

General Mills, maker of everything from soup and cereal to frozen dough, in late March reported lackluster results for its latest quarter. Shoppers, pinched by the lingering effects of inflation, continued turning from name brands to store brands and other cheaper alternatives.

General Mills lowered its sales and earnings forecast along with its March earnings announcement.

The company also declared that it was looking for ways to cut $100 million in costs starting this summer, though it declined to offer specifics.

Related Coverage

MN Fortune 500

General Mills aims to cut $100M in costs to weather bleak economic outlook

MN Fortune 500

Minnesota food companies factoring in how weight-loss drugs affect snack sales
about the writer

about the writer

Mike Hughlett

Reporter

Mike Hughlett covers energy and other topics for the Minnesota Star Tribune, where he has worked since 2010. Before that he was a reporter at newspapers in Chicago, St. Paul, New Orleans and Duluth.

See Moreicon

More from MN Fortune 500

See More

MN Fortune 500

General Mills reports ‘transformation initiative’ that signals layoffs

card image

The Golden Valley-based food giant said in a federal filing it would take a $70M charge, mainly for severance costs.

Business

Ramstad: Minnesota’s big businesses are in crisis with a common problem

Staff headshot
Evan Ramstad
card image

Retail

Target’s executive shakeup signals newfound urgency to fix problems

Michael Fiddelke, Target CFO, at the downtown Target store Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN.] DAVID JOLES &#x2022; david.joles@startribune.com Three years ago, Target laid out a bold plan to invest $7 billion into its business that paid off better than anyone could have imagined. Executives will head back to New York this week to lay out the next iteration of their strategy.