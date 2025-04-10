Minnesota food companies factoring in how weight-loss drugs affect snack sales

Years ago, Robyn Munsch would wander hungrily around the grocery store and leave with calorie-dense foods like a frozen pizza, cookies and frosting. That was before she started taking Wegovy and lost 85 pounds.
“I no longer buy chips, sweets or other junk foods,” the Rochester woman said. “I just don’t crave it. It’s life-changing.”
It’s also game-changing for the food industry, since Munsch is one of millions taking GLP-1 drugs, a class of medications originally intended for diabetes treatment that have grown in popularity recently as a weight-loss remedy. Those on Ozempic, Trulicity and other brand-name meds are eating far less packaged food as a result, and millions more will join the ranks in the years to come.
Businesses built on irresistible products are facing unprecedented resistance. Appetite-suppressing medications that an estimated 10% of American adults use are disrupting grocery shopping.
Savory snacks, sweets, refrigerated dough and dozens of other grocery categories have seen a meaningful decline among GLP-1 users, according to a Cornell University and Numerator survey.
“Our findings highlight the potential for GLP-1 medications to significantly change food demand, a trend with increasingly important implications for the food industry as GLP-1 adoption continues to grow,” the study concluded.
Yet food companies from Hershey to Hormel are waving off the impact of GLP-1 drugs, even as they’ve been dropping weight themselves. The volume of food those and other companies sell has declined in recent years.
Meanwhile, a PwC study found GLP-1 users’ food spending drops by 11%, and Morgan Stanley analysts have predicted the drugs will cause an overall decline in food sold through the next decade even as the U.S. population continues to grow.