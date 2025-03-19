General Mills aims to cut $100M in costs to weather bleak economic outlook

Consumers aren’t turning to comfort foods like Lucky Charms or Chex Mix to quell their economic anxieties, forcing General Mills to enter cost-cutting mode.
On Tuesday, the Golden Valley-based company reported a lackluster winter quarter and lowered financial expectations.
“It’s been a challenging year,” CEO Jeff Harmening said in prepared remarks. “We know that our job is to adapt quickly to the external environment and grow.”
The cereal maker isn’t alone in it’s grim outlook. Many businesses that rely on non-essential discretionary spending are managing expectations, including other Minnesota companies like Sun Country Airlines and Target.
The lingering effects of inflation still have shoppers turning to store brands and other cheaper alternatives, even as General Mills invests in price reductions.
So the frozen dough manufacturer is looking for ways to cut $100 million in costs starting this summer, though it declined to provide more specifics beyond that. Earlier this month, the company ended its internal G-Works innovation program and paused new investments through its 301 Inc. corporate venture arm.
The food industry at large is also facing a new hostility from federal regulators. Harmening was among the food executives who met with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this month.
General Mills now expects sales for the fiscal year that ends in May to drop 2% compared to the previous outlook of flat to slight growth. Earnings per share will also fall up to 8%. That forecast doesn’t include higher costs from tariffs, which could further dent the bottom line.