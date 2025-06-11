Report: General Mills might sell Häagen-Dazs ice cream stores in China

General Mills is considering selling its Häagen-Dazs ice cream shops in China, according to Bloomberg.
The Golden Valley-based food company could seek hundreds of millions of dollars for the sale, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. Those sources said the sale process could start this year, if one happens at all.
General Mills said Wednesday the company “does not comment on rumors or speculation.”
At one point, there were more than 400 Häagen-Dazs shops across China, according to the General Mills China LinkedIn page.
The business is struggling because of a weaker Chinese economy, General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening said at an investor conference earlier this month.
“Consumers are pulling back. They feel the economic challenges,” Harmening said. “We’ve seen that in our Häagen-Dazs shops. Traffic is down double-digits in our Häagen-Dazs shops because people aren’t eating away from home as much, similar to the U.S.”
At the same time, he said, the premium ice cream is selling well out of grocery stores in China.
Overall, General Mills and other food manufacturers are contending with cost-conscious consumers who are buying less brand-name food across the grocery store. That is putting additional pressure on the company’s portfolio to hone in on growth areas; General Mills is already in the process of selling Yoplait.