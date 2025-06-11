MN Fortune 500

Report: General Mills might sell Häagen-Dazs ice cream stores in China

The potential sale comes as the Golden Valley-based food company restructures, including cost-cutting, potential layoffs and selling off businesses like Yoplait.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 11, 2025 at 3:53PM
A General Mills-owned Häagen-Dazs ice cream shop in Yu Yuan Garden, a tourist area in Old Town Shanghai, pictured in 2005. (GLEN STUBBE/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

General Mills is considering selling its Häagen-Dazs ice cream shops in China, according to Bloomberg.

The Golden Valley-based food company could seek hundreds of millions of dollars for the sale, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. Those sources said the sale process could start this year, if one happens at all.

General Mills said Wednesday the company “does not comment on rumors or speculation.”

At one point, there were more than 400 Häagen-Dazs shops across China, according to the General Mills China LinkedIn page.

The business is struggling because of a weaker Chinese economy, General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening said at an investor conference earlier this month.

“Consumers are pulling back. They feel the economic challenges,” Harmening said. “We’ve seen that in our Häagen-Dazs shops. Traffic is down double-digits in our Häagen-Dazs shops because people aren’t eating away from home as much, similar to the U.S.”

FILE-Ellan Zhu, a service clerk, tends to the Häagen-Dazs ice cream in the Carrefour supermarket in Beijing that Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura visited in 2002. (RICHARD TSONG -TAATARII/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

At the same time, he said, the premium ice cream is selling well out of grocery stores in China.

Overall, General Mills and other food manufacturers are contending with cost-conscious consumers who are buying less brand-name food across the grocery store. That is putting additional pressure on the company’s portfolio to hone in on growth areas; General Mills is already in the process of selling Yoplait.

Earlier this year, General Mills signaled it wants to cut $100 million in costs to help return to growth. Then last month, the company indicated it will be paying out at least $70 million in severance costs, though offered no details about the timing or scope of any layoffs.

Across the entire $130-million, multi-year restructuring, TD Cowen analysts expect General Mills will “reduce administrative staff by 4-6%.”

Pillsbury bought Häagen-Dazs in 1983, and when General Mills bought Pillsbury in 2001, the U.S. and Canada rights to Häagen-Dazs went to Nestle. General Mills continues to run the brand elsewhere around the world.

Related Coverage

MN Fortune 500

General Mills exec, already head of largest unit, will also lead pet food

MN Fortune 500

Minnesota’s bedrock public companies grasp for control as uncertainty swirls

MN Fortune 500

General Mills aims to cut $100M in costs to weather bleak economic outlook
FILE-A General Mills-owned Häagen-Dazs ice cream shop in Yu Yuan Garden, a tourist area in Old Town Shanghai, in 2005. (GLEN STUBBE/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

See Moreicon

More from MN Fortune 500

See More

MN Fortune 500

Report: General Mills might sell Häagen-Dazs ice cream stores in China

card image

The potential sale comes as the Golden Valley-based food company restructures, including cost-cutting, potential layoffs and selling off businesses like Yoplait.

Twin Cities

Court: Lawsuit against 3M for firing pregnant employee can move forward

card image

Environment

Xcel lets loose a small army of hungry sheep to keep its solar farm in order

card image