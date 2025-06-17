Take two: General Mills taking artificial colors out of its food

General Mills announced Tuesday it’s taking artificial colors out of its products, its second attempt to ditch the dyes.
The Golden Valley-based food company first tried with just some cereals in 2015 but eventually brought the original Trix ingredients back by popular demand two years later. This time, amid the broader “better-for-you” trend dominating the industry and government pressure, the change seems to be sweeping and for good.
The maker of Lucky Charms and Gushers will remove synthetic food dye from cereals and food sold in schools by next summer. The entire General Mills portfolio will be free of artificial colors by the end of 2027.
“It really comes back to listening to what consumers are interested in and then giving it to them,” General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening said Tuesday. “Consumers have a high bar, and we’re confident we can meet that bar consumers have for our brands.”
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this spring the industry had “voluntarily agreed” to end the use of petroleum-derived FD&C colors like Red 40, Blue 1 and Yellow 5. The FDA also banned Red Dye No. 3 in January before advocating for the elimination of all artificial dyes in April.
But few large food companies had publicly revealed their plans until this week. Kraft Heinz, which makes brightly colored Jell-O and Kool-Aid, announced earlier Tuesday it will phase out artificial colors in the next two years.
“The company has invested significant resources, mobilizing a team to address this complex challenge,” Kraft said in a news release.
Some companies are holding firm to their garish hues. The maker of Dum Dum suckers told Bloomberg the company expects to still be using synthetic food colorings come 2027.