As cereal’s titans manage decline, young upstarts are re-imagining the aisle

Hannah Barnstable remembers browsing through the cereal aisle at her local grocery store as a child, feasting her eyes upon colorful boxes of breakfast staples like Cocoa Puffs, Trix and Cap’n Crunch.
Decades later, when she was readying to open her own cereal company, she had a moment of déjà vu.
“When we got started, I had this epiphany: How could the cereal aisle look exactly the same as it did when I was a kid?” said the founder and CEO of Seven Sundays.
Cereal brands like hers would end up irrevocably altering the industry, which has seen cheap sugary standards fade while expensive-but-healthy options have surged.
One local breakfast industry player calls it a “renaissance.”
Parker Brook, the founder of Edina-based Lovebird Foods, left General Mills after the birth of his daughter to make organic cereal without grains or refined sugars.
Never mind inflation, shoppers are shelling out up to $10 for a box that lists all the ingredients right on the front. Since 2019, Lovebird sales have doubled every year.
“People are willing to pay more for quality,” Brook said. “Especially in a category like cereal that historically has been dominated by the few.”