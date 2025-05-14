Minnesota’s Fit Butters rode better-for-you food trend to $5M in sales in five years

Fit Butters might not give its customers muscles like founder and longtime pro wrestler Ryan Bucki, but his so-called “treat without the cheat” still beckons enough fitness fans to make it a $5 million business.
Bucki and his wife, Danielle, have built up their Minneapolis-based nut butter business through the past five years by capitalizing on the better-for-you trend dominating food and beverage innovation.
Even at up to $14.99 for a 16-ounce jar, retail giant Walmart as well as grocery stores around the country keep restocking, while TikTok and Amazon sales keep picking up, too.
“At the end of the day, consumers, regardless of their economic situation, are willing to spend more on better-for-you, good-tasting items versus, you know, going ramen noodles on everything,” said Bucki, a General Mills alum.
With toppings like cookie dough or Fruity Pebbles and added coconut oil and protein powder, Fit Butters checks a lot of boxes food companies need these days: indulgent flavors, low sugar and protein.
And, crucially, the company has been profitable for all five years.
“We’re trying, as a small business, to think big and do big things without going broke,” Bucki said. “The biggest thing is making sure that we manage cash flow.”
At a time when major food companies are seeing sales slow as consumers keep spending in check, products with a health-and-wellness bent are on a tear.