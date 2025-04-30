Midwest favorite Jack Link’s has made beef jerky the family business

Jack Link sold his first box of kippered beef to a Kwik Trip out of the back of his car.
Forty years later, he’s chairman of the board of a $2 billion brand that bears his name and family legacy.
Based in the northwest Wisconsin outpost of Minong, Jack Link’s — which has a major corporate office in downtown Minneapolis — is a rare creature in an industry dominated by public companies and private equity firms. Especially considering it is by far the nation’s largest meat snacks company.
“When you’re family owned and operated, basically, you get to eat what you kill,” CEO Troy Link said. “Growth can be slower, but I think that you can build a much stronger culture.”
Progress is easier to come by these days as Americans are hankering for protein like never before: More than 60% of consumers are actively increasing their protein intake, according to a recent Cargill survey. And meat consumption keeps on rising.
Link said it’s reminiscent of the Atkins Diet days decades ago.
“That was a huge, huge time to be at Jack Link’s. We were growing as fast as we could grow,” the CEO said. Now, with diets like paleo, Whole30, keto and a general hunger for protein: “I feel like we’re really where the consumer is going.”
Jack Link’s today has more than 4,000 employees around the world and does about 30% of its sales internationally. On average, the company sells a bag of jerky or meat stick every 30 seconds in the U.S.