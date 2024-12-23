As General Mills’ market lead narrows, CEO says company must ‘behave like the leader’

All major cereal companies are losing market share to store brands and private labels, which now accounts for 9% of all cereal sold at retailers in the U.S., according to Circana, a Chicago-based market research firm. In 2021 generics had just a 5.6% market share. And upstarts like Purely Elizabeth and Seven Sundays are also growing, capitalizing on strong consumer spending on products with a health and wellness focus.