A large swath of Minnesota is in a radar gap where dangerous weather can crop up with little warning

There was no doubt a storm would blow through northern Minnesota over the weekend. As meteorologists watched the behemoth move across North Dakota and into the state, officials issued alerts in the Bemidji area, including to landline phones and cellphones.
Then straight-line winds up to 120 mph — equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane — walloped the area, toppling trees, tangling power lines and leaving thousands without power during a heatwave.
“This was a 10-mile-wide path that just destroyed Bemidji,” Christopher Muller, director of Beltrami County Emergency Management, said Tuesday. “It’s indescribable as to how much our community has changed. It just does not look the same.”
While the weekend storm was well-tracked due to its height and size making it visible on the radar, a large swath of Minnesota — including the Bemidji area — falls into what is known as a radar gap where storms can crop up with little to no warning.
The radar gap includes much of cabin country and popular camping spots on the northern Minnesota border.
“There are a lot of people that are getting in their campers or going out to their cabins or sending the kids off to camp,” said Ace Bonnema, director of Kandiyohi County Emergency Management.
Bonnema and Muller are part of a group of emergency managers working to get more lower-level radar systems across the state, as well as educate people about the gaps.
It’s personal for Bonnema, who lost an experienced weather spotter three years ago: Ryan Erickson, 63, was killed when a grain bin blew over and crushed him when he was called to monitor ground-level conditions during severe weather.