Walz touring Bemidji area to see severe storm damage that caused massive power outage

BEMIDJI - Gov. Tim Walz will be in Bemidji on Tuesday, surveying storm damage and restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after a destructive storm over the weekend.
The governor plans to meet with emergency managers and local officials while touring Beltrami County, which declared a state of emergency in the aftermath of a storm the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.
Roughly 4,000 were still without power Tuesday, after around 27,000 lost it Saturday, according to outage maps for Otter Tail Power and Beltrami Electric.
Crews for both utility companies and hundreds of linemen and arborists descended on the area to help clean up and restore power. But rural areas and pockets of the city still don’t have electricity. Residents have been eating dinner by flashlight since Saturday. Those with power still navigate other challenges such as lack of transportation if their vehicle was totaled in the storm.
Beltrami County is one of the poorest in Minnesota and it will be a long road to recovery for many, especially those already struggling.
It was a “minor miracle” that not even the most vulnerable population of Bemidji were injured or killed in the storm, said Reed Olson, who oversees homeless shelters in town. He said the people they serve at shelters were all safe.
Evidence of near misses are everywhere around town: uprooted and snapped trees falling inches from bedrooms and instead landing on garages or between houses. Some small businesses were totaled, and schools like Northwest Technical College sustained extensive damage from smashed windows.
It’s dangerous during the cleanup as downed power lines are lying in streets and driveways. Trees left standing hover eerily above roadways, bending in the wind and looking as if they are about to snap.