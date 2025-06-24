Bemidji

Walz touring Bemidji area to see severe storm damage that caused massive power outage

Utility crews and arborists have descended on Beltrami County to help clean up and restore power to thousands still without it.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 24, 2025 at 1:50PM
Hundreds of downed trees will be part of the cleanup effort near St. Onge Drive NE. Lake Avenue NE. in Bemidji on Monday. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BEMIDJI - Gov. Tim Walz will be in Bemidji on Tuesday, surveying storm damage and restoration efforts as thousands are still without power after a destructive storm over the weekend.

The governor plans to meet with emergency managers and local officials while touring Beltrami County, which declared a state of emergency in the aftermath of a storm the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

Roughly 4,000 were still without power Tuesday, after around 27,000 lost it Saturday, according to outage maps for Otter Tail Power and Beltrami Electric.

Crews for both utility companies and hundreds of linemen and arborists descended on the area to help clean up and restore power. But rural areas and pockets of the city still don’t have electricity. Residents have been eating dinner by flashlight since Saturday. Those with power still navigate other challenges such as lack of transportation if their vehicle was totaled in the storm.

Beltrami County is one of the poorest in Minnesota and it will be a long road to recovery for many, especially those already struggling.

It was a “minor miracle” that not even the most vulnerable population of Bemidji were injured or killed in the storm, said Reed Olson, who oversees homeless shelters in town. He said the people they serve at shelters were all safe.

Evidence of near misses are everywhere around town: uprooted and snapped trees falling inches from bedrooms and instead landing on garages or between houses. Some small businesses were totaled, and schools like Northwest Technical College sustained extensive damage from smashed windows.

It’s dangerous during the cleanup as downed power lines are lying in streets and driveways. Trees left standing hover eerily above roadways, bending in the wind and looking as if they are about to snap.

In every neighborhood, the buzz of chain saws echoed. Trucks hauling trailers loaded down with branches and stumps were a common sight.

Stands of trees are gone across the region, most strikingly in all the parks surrounding Lake Bemidji. Thousands of downed trees pointing east — a sign of straight-line winds that reached gusts around 120 mph — lay in fields and neighborhoods

Walz said Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Allison Farole will be on the tour, along with Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince.

“You drive around and you just realize there’s certain parts of it that aren’t ever going to be the same again,” Prince said Saturday at the Red Cross station set up at the Sanford Center to help displaced residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

