Power could be out for a week in parts of Beltrami County following devastating storm

Thousands of people could be without power for up to a week in Beltrami County after a storm packing 100-mile-per-hour winds downed trees and transformers in parts of northern Minnesota over the weekend.
Power companies are working to restore service, though smaller outages are expected as crews resolve larger ones, according to a Sunday social media post by Beltrami County Emergency Management. A power outage map showed more than 11,000 people lacked electricity in Beltrami County, which includes the county seat of Bemidji, as of Sunday afternoon.
The situation comes on a scorching day, with temperatures expected to creep into the 90s and thunderstorms and large hail forecasted for Sunday night. Authorities advised residents to visit a cooling shelter at the Sanford Center (1111 Events Center Dr. NE) if they need a place to stay. Some water is also available at the shelter.
Officials encouraged residents to travel with caution, with debris littering the area and several broken stop lights swinging over streets.
The storm, which began Friday and intensified overnight, caused widespread devastation across parts of Minnesota and North Dakota, where a tornado killed at least three people near a town southwest of Fargo.
Bemidji declared a state of emergency on Saturday, with the mayor calling it the most damaging storm to ever hit the city.