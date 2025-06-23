Tornadoes touch down a day after northwest Minnesota hit with hurricane-force winds

BEMIDJI - Just a day after devastating straight-line winds caused a state of emergency here, another tornado warning blanketed much of northwest Minnesota on Sunday night.
Tornadoes touched down around 7 p.m. near the small town of Grygla, 40 miles east of Thief River Falls and 30 mile west of Upper Red Lake. Tornadoes were also spotted in northern Beltrami County, which declared a state of emergency along with the city of Bemidji on Saturday in the aftermath of a storm that was the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane. Around 27,000 were without power Saturday. More than 6,500 were still without it Monday morning, according to outage maps for Otter Tail Power and Beltrami Electric.
Thankfully, no injuries or structural damage were reported with the tornadoes Sunday, said Tim Kaiser, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.
“As much as we know, and it’s pretty early, especially given the ruralness of that area, it was just open field, bog touchdowns,” Kaiser said in an interview Monday. “And it was like an intermittent one or two times the tornado touched down as it kind of moved across that northwest portion of Beltrami into southern Lake of the Woods.”
Beltrami County Emergency Management shared an update Sunday on Facebook: “UGH.. TORNADO WATCH,” which spoke to the disbelief and exhaustion of back-to-back days of severe weather in the region.
The NWS quickly upgraded the watch to a tornado warning for Grygla and the northwest corner of Beltrami.
“It’s hard to adjust to after not having that type of weather for much of the year, and then when summer flips the switch, we get the potential for those significant severe storms,” Kaiser said.
A cold front is bringing much-needed reprieve for the area that also saw extreme heat Sunday nearing 90 degrees. Crews and homeowners busy with clean-up and restoration efforts welcomed Monday’s cooler temps.