Tornadoes touch down a day after northwest Minnesota hit with hurricane-force winds

Tornadoes touched down around 7 p.m. near the small town of Grygla, 40 miles east of Thief River Falls and 30 mile west of Upper Red Lake. Tornadoes were also spotted in northern Beltrami County, which declared a state of emergency along with the city of Bemidji on Saturday in the aftermath of a storm that was the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane. Around 27,000 were without power Saturday. More than 6,500 were still without it Monday morning, according to outage maps for Otter Tail Power and Beltrami Electric.