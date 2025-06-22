Weather

Douglas: A cooler week, with midweek downpours

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 22, 2025 at 8:11PM

Have you ever been to a lederhosen outlet store? I don’t wear it as a badge of honor, but I have. Outside Garmisch, in Germany’s Free State of Bavaria. Against my better instincts, I recently wore my leather shorts to the annual “Deutsche Tage” (German Days) — an outdoor bash hosted by the Germanic-American Institute on Summit Avenue in St. Paul. Good beer. Turns out my 95-year-old dad was still German when I was born. Which makes me German by birth. Didn’t see that coming.

For the record, there are 1.85 million Minnesotans of German ancestry living in Minnesota. There are 1.55 million Minnesotans of Scandinavian descent. As a German host explained, “Scandinavians have much better marketing.”

I will not be wearing lederhosen on Monday because a shower is possible in the morning, followed by rapid clearing. Weather models suggest more heavy showers and T-storms Wednesday and Thursday (1 to 3 inches of rain?) followed by a partly sunny weekend, with 80s and T-storms Sunday.

No more scorching heat. Upper 70s to mid 80s. Sweet relief.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

