Douglas: A cooler week, with midweek downpours

Have you ever been to a lederhosen outlet store? I don’t wear it as a badge of honor, but I have. Outside Garmisch, in Germany’s Free State of Bavaria. Against my better instincts, I recently wore my leather shorts to the annual “Deutsche Tage” (German Days) — an outdoor bash hosted by the Germanic-American Institute on Summit Avenue in St. Paul. Good beer. Turns out my 95-year-old dad was still German when I was born. Which makes me German by birth. Didn’t see that coming.