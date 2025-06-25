A little known Minnesota institution with big national impact says goodbye to its longtime home

Where’s August Wilson’s writing chair?
As the Playwrights’ Center says goodbye to the former church it has called home for 46 years in a move that will take it to an $18.5 million building in St. Paul, folks are curious about the artifacts of its illustrious alums.
And none shine brighter than Wilson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Fences” and “The Piano Lesson” who also wrote “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
“August always did his own first reading of his plays,” said Kevin Kling, who joined the center in 1979. “He would read all the parts, and you would be reminded of why Shakespeare called himself a poet.”
Both Wilson’s and Kling’s voices will be heard in snippets Sunday as part of a creative open house that hundreds are expected to attend. Little known to the public, the center is a key engine in the development of plays across the nation. Alums include Lee Blessing, Carlyle Brown, Craig Lucas, Qui Nguyen, Steve Dietz and Pulitzer winner Martyna Majok.
Dietz, one of the 20 most produced playwrights in America, happened upon the Playwrights’ Center by accident.
“I was driving cross country in 1980 when my old ’73 Plymouth Duster broke down on East Franklin Avenue, and I walked into this old church to borrow a telephone to call a tow truck,” he said. “The Playwrights’ Center changed my life.”
He hung around for years after, soaking up a craft, friendships and a career.