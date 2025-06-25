The most flexible offseason in years for the Wild does have one notable restriction, and that’s at the draft.
Not only do they not have a pick in the first round, which kicks off Friday before rounds 2-7 go Saturday, but the Wild hold only four choices overall, beginning with No. 52 in the second round.
“We still believe we’re going to hit on players, and that’s how we approached it all year,” said Judd Brackett, director of amateur scouting. “We want to make hay with what we have.”
Trades are why the Wild are lean on picks.
They sent their first-rounder to Columbus last November to acquire defenseman David Jiricek, who was drafted sixth overall in 2022. A year ago, the team included its third-round selection in the deal with Philadelphia that moved the Wild up in the draft to take defenseman Zeev Buium at 12. Their turns in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds were part of trades to bring in former Wild players John Klingberg and Ryan Reaves and current defenseman Zach Bogosian.
Actually, besides their second-rounder, only the Wild’s sixth-round spot (No. 180) is originally owned by the team; its choices in the fourth (121) and fifth (141) rounds are from other teams via trades.
The Wild made a franchise-low four picks in 2008 and 2016.
“There is not a feeling from our end that these are in any way wasted picks,” Brackett said. “These have value, and we’re excited to get to work. If it’s just Saturday, then it’s just Saturday.”